The snoopgate scandal should serve America a wake-up call

Those decisions will determine the future of democracy worldwide. According to NSO, its clients are all sovereign governments. What they don’t say, but the investigation revealed, is that these governments are mostly autocracies such as Saudi Arabia or increasingly illiberal democracies such as Hungary and India. NSO is a private company, so one might be tempted to blame corporate greed for the fact that its advanced technology is ending up in the hands of autocrats. Yet the Israeli government, through export licenses, controls where the company is allowed to send its products. One of the investigative journalists involved in the Pegasus report said that “the selection of Indian numbers started in earnest the day before … [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi and Israel’s former PM [Benjamin] Netanyahu enjoyed a walk on the beach in Israel."

