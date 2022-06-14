The social tug-of-war that inflation inevitably triggers5 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Surging prices call for tricky policy decisions on balancing divergent interests in ways that are fair
Surging prices call for tricky policy decisions on balancing divergent interests in ways that are fair
Listen to this article
Consumer inflation is the highest it has been in the past eight years. There is no sign of easing. Wholesale inflation is close to 16%, the highest in 27 years, and has been in double digits for more than a year. It is not as if one or two components of these indices are pushing up the numbers. Price rise is evident across the consumer or producer basket, whether it is food, perishables like tomatoes, petrol and diesel, metals, coal, cement, or rents and other services. Even telecom rates, which India once touted as the lowest in the world, have risen significantly. Those days of free data and voice seem like a distant past.