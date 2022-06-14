The social tug-of-war that inflation inevitably triggers

The fight against inflation can go beyond mere price fixing, to taxing windfall profits too. The Ukraine war caused oil and commodity prices to spike, delivering big profits to producers of oil, steel and other metals and commodities. For instance, the profits of British Petroleum and Shell doubled and trebled, respectively, in the first three months of this year. Hence, the government of the UK has decided to impose a windfall gains tax on oil and gas companies, which will fetch £5 billion for the British exchequer. This windfall gains tax will be used to help poorer households deal with higher bills due to energy inflation. So, this too is an example of finding a balance between gainers and losers of inflation. In India too, as large infrastructure projects are auctioned off to contractors, the government will insist on lower prices of cement and steel, which means lower profits for those companies. There is no easy way out of inflation, but while it lasts, it benefits producers and singes consumers, and governments try to shift the balance of gain and pain to a point that is deemed fair. It’s difficult to say whether taxing windfall gains of a risk-taking entrepreneur is fair or not, but then there are no objective criteria to determine fairness. When seen as a fight for a fair balance between gainers and losers, inflation can no longer be seen merely as a purely monetary phenomenon, as postulated by Milton Friedman. It is often the result of scarcities caused not by natural phenomena, but by man-made actions like war, ill-advised policies or just human follies.