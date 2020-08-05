We do not know what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. The initial account suggested that the actor took his own life. Some question that account, hinting at darker conspiracies. Investigators alone can reveal more, and I hope they will, so that those who loved him get closure. The rest is conjecture.

But lurid videos are seen on social media, where anonymous individuals speak with great certainty, violating the dignity of the dead, turning viewers into voyeurs, or amateur sleuths, as if they were solving a puzzle.

Social media has its own rules that stretch civility, but what’s grossly irresponsible is how some apparently professional news channels and their ratings-chasing anchors have behaved, play-acting as psychologists, overstepping their role as journalists. In one show, they questioned expert views on bipolarity as they repeatedly showed a video clip in which an exuberant Rajput says something about “forty-five". The context-less video has the actor sitting in a family garden, and the anchors conclude that Rajput does not “look" depressed. It shows their profound ignorance of and insensitivity toward mental illness. Leave aside the fact that the video was taken months before Rajput’s death, it is worth noting that our minds work in mysterious ways, and they can take sudden turns without any warning. Mood swings do not take place at precise, predictable intervals.

We still know little about depression as an illness. Each individual who makes the journey out of it has his or her own path. Some emerge weakened; some are constantly aware depression can strike again when least expected. The darkness is suffocating; worldly joys mean nothing. Telling affected individuals about all the great things in their lives means little. Fame, fortune, good looks, pleasant and loving family and friends, none of that is sufficient to cast aside the dark shadow on the mind. The mind cannot think of other things; the heart gets drawn in one direction.

It leads to silence, to loneliness. Yes, some people appear morose, in a dishevelled state; some people dress more extravagantly and look outwardly buoyant and cheerful, concealing the sadness within. Others can try but can neither understand the pain nor relieve it; they can listen and care. But in many societies, speaking about it or admitting to it is seen as a sign of weakness, and in some instances even as a moral failing. “Pick yourself up", “lift yourself by the bootstraps", “think of all the great things you have in your life", “stop wallowing in self-pity"—are only some of the tone-deaf, unhelpful, apparently well-meaning remarks depressed individuals are used to hearing. It is a dialogue in different languages, not a dialogue of the deaf, for the deaf can get their meaning across without a spoken language. Here, sounds are noisy; the depressed individual prefers silence. Some remain unable to articulate their pain, even to those close to them, and some are simply unwilling to do so and hide their vulnerability. Physical pain is visible; mental pain is not.

Yes, exercise helps release endorphins, which lift one’s mood; yes, breathing deeply helps take the mind away from the chaos within; and yes, eating healthy food is always good. These are necessary but may not be sufficient. Some of the affected need to speak to trained psychologists; some need medication to address chemical imbalances.

And yet, sometimes the pain is so unbearable that the individual feels that the only way out is to walk away from life. A few moments later, they would have regretted the choice, but the moment passes.

Suicide or murder (and I am not here to speculate), Rajput’s death has other victims. In The Ground Beneath Her Feet, Salman Rushdie wrote: “Murder is a crime of violence against the murdered person. Suicide is a crime of violence against those who remain alive." That may sound harsh to the person who has gone, as if the blame is theirs—that’s not the point; it recognises the pain of survivors. The one who has gone is not a criminal—she or he is a victim too. But it reveals that those who grieve bear the consequences. They do get angry. They do wish they could have prevented it. Was there one thing they could have said or done? They won’t know; the one who has gone does not know either. There is rarely one explanation for the tragedy, and often there’s none—a note, if left behind, means little. It is human to seek explanations. Rajput’s family’s anger is understandable; their desire for justice, for a rationale, is genuine. They deserve compassion, support and comfort. But placing microphones in front of them, encouraging them to believe all manner of narratives, is callous.

The media’s role is to witness, to report, to interpret, but not act as an omniscient oracle—it is to help make sense of situations by letting experts speak. This requires anchors to be humble and not all-knowing seers pronouncing verdicts on matters beyond their range of knowledge and ability to grasp. If they do have face-reading skills, here’s a suggestion—that they audition to be face-readers for Sima Taparia in Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, where at least they will be trying to bring people together, and not feast on lives torn apart.

Salil Tripathi is a writer based in New York. Read Salil’s previous Mint columns at www.livemint.com/saliltripathi

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via