Opinion | The sorry spectacle that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has become

Suicide or murder (and I am not here to speculate), Rajput’s death has other victims. In The Ground Beneath Her Feet, Salman Rushdie wrote: “Murder is a crime of violence against the murdered person. Suicide is a crime of violence against those who remain alive." That may sound harsh to the person who has gone, as if the blame is theirs—that’s not the point; it recognises the pain of survivors. The one who has gone is not a criminal—she or he is a victim too. But it reveals that those who grieve bear the consequences. They do get angry. They do wish they could have prevented it. Was there one thing they could have said or done? They won’t know; the one who has gone does not know either. There is rarely one explanation for the tragedy, and often there’s none—a note, if left behind, means little. It is human to seek explanations. Rajput’s family’s anger is understandable; their desire for justice, for a rationale, is genuine. They deserve compassion, support and comfort. But placing microphones in front of them, encouraging them to believe all manner of narratives, is callous.