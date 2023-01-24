The spaces created by Doshi could inspire generations4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Doshi’s spaces, like his life, were filled with simplicity, rootedness and a spirit of adventure.
Can good architecture inspire you to live, work and dream better? It is a question I never thought too much about until I had the privilege to engage with the spaces built by the renowned architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who passed away in Ahmedabad on 24 January at the age of 95. Doshi’s spaces, like his life, were filled with simplicity, rootedness and a spirit of adventure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×