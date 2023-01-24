The spaces created by Doshi could inspire generations

To understand Doshi, one must go back to his roots. Born on 26 August 1927 in Pune, he had three siblings and his mother passed away when he was only ten months old. He considered himself half-Gujarati and half-Marathi, and grew up in a family which strongly emphasized values of generosity, social work and compassion. His father had a furniture workshop, which he may have joined had it not been for his art teacher in his Marathi-medium school who liked his drawings and egged him on to go study architecture in Bombay. In 1947, along with India, Doshi too found independence, in the city’s famous Sir J.J. School of Art, where he found his true calling. A new cosmopolitan world awaited him and a college friendship blossomed into a boat journey to London in the early 1950s to pursue further studies in architecture.

