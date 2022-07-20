The Sri Lankan shipwreck left by Rajapaksa misrule5 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 10:49 PM IST
A new president has just been elected but its economy may take years of salvaging to recover
A new president has just been elected but its economy may take years of salvaging to recover
Listen to this article
The thoroughly grim assessment of Sri Lanka’s economy by its central bank governor over the weekend was overshadowed by the drama around its former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing last week and the election on Wednesday of Ranil Wickremesinghe as his successor. Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe forecast the economy would contract by more than 6% this year and warned that inflation, now about 55%, could hit 70%. Weerasinghe told the Wall Street Journal that the worst of the country’s balance-of-payments crisis—days-long queues for fuel, crippling shortages of medicines and routine power cuts—could have been avoided if the Rajapaksa government had gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a year ago when foreign reserves were still about $4 billion.