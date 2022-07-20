The Sri Lankan shipwreck left by Rajapaksa misrule

Between 2000 and 2020, China extended almost $12 billion in infrastructure loans to Sri Lanka, usually for projects that its state-linked and private construction companies built. In a recurring feature of debt crises, including the Asian crisis of 1997, its debt and interest payments were dollar-denominated, while revenues, often much lower than projected, were in Sri Lankan rupees. In 2010, I travelled to Hambantota to report on a building spree in the Rajapaksa family constituency. I found myself peering over a cliff at camps of Chinese workers that had sprung up to build a deep-water port there. Even then, it was obvious there was no need for a second international airport that was being built nearby. (The Mattale airport would eventually get one flight a day—from China.) There were raucous celebrations to mark the election of the president’s son, Namal, as a member of parliament in his father Mahinda’s constituency. This was a reminder of the huge support that the Rajapaksas then enjoyed for securing a victory against the Tamil Tigers.