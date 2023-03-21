The stage has been set for gender equity in Digital India

The Indian government is taking major steps to ensure women and girls are included in the digital revolution and are able to benefit through education, commercial opportunities and digital transactions. Initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan under the vision of Digital India aims to bridge the digital divide. It specifically targets our rural population, with 60 million households covered. In the education sector, the National Digital Library for children and adolescents proposed in the Union budget for 2023-24 will play a pivotal role in narrowing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to quality education and improvement in digital literacy levels. The ‘Stay Safe Online’ campaign by the ministry of electronics and IT, conceptualized as part of India’s G20 presidency, is another example of the government prioritizing awareness creation of the internet, social media and digital payment facilities for the benefit of citizens.