The state of agriculture in India is only going from bad to worse

The results of SAS 2018-19, therefore, are not surprising. The average income of an agricultural household from all sources—cultivation, livestock, wage earnings as well as non-farm incomes—increased in real terms from ₹6,436 in 2012-13 to ₹7,683 in 2018-19. However, this was mainly on account of higher wage incomes, which rose 6.7% per annum. More than 90% farmers during July 2018-June 2019 reported being engaged in crop cultivation, and for a majority of them, real incomes from it declined 1.3% per annum. This decline was experienced not by any particular class, but by all farmers, from those with small and marginal to medium and large farms. One of the worrying outcomes of this decline in income has been a fall in investment in productive assets. Net investment in them in 2018-19 was less than half the level in 2012-13, even in nominal terms. While it has impacted all categories of farmers, marginal farmers actually saw a fall in investment in 2018-19, as against net positive investment in 2012-13.

