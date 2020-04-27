Opinion | The statistical value of a citizen’s life isn’t incalculable

Let me begin with a confession. The topic of today’s column is fraught with moral and ethical dilemmas. If you are one who believes that human life is priceless and that any attempt to even analytically explore this is taboo, this column is probably not for you.

As lockdowns wear on around the world, a debate on public health gains versus economic costs has begun in earnest. The trade-off between the economic impact and the value of a (saved) life has occupied economists for several decades. Nobel Laureate Thomas Schelling, a game theorist, first coined the term “value of a statistical life" (VSL) in a 1968 essay titled The Life You Save May Be Your Own. Schelling’s breakthrough concept was to navigate the moral thicket of valuing a life by reorienting the question towards the risk premium on an incrementally lower probability of dying. You may think of it as a population’s willingness to pay for risk reduction and the marginal cost of increasing that safety. The VSL is an estimate of the financial value that society places on reducing the average number of deaths by one. In other words, the VSL represents the trade-off between fatality risk and money.

Today, VSL is a concept widely used in developed countries as a comparison tool to place a monetary value on changes in premature deaths. Applications include the estimation of benefits of traffic safety measures, reduction in pollution and environmental safety standards. Since Schelling, several scholars, notably W. Kip Viscusi, Thomas Kniesner and Joseph E. Aldy have made important contributions to the field.

The VSL is most appropriately measured by estimating how much society is willing to pay to reduce the risk of death. There are different methods used to measure society’s willingness. One direct way is to survey individuals and ask what they would pay to save or prolong life. This is the “stated preference" method of evaluation. The more common and rigorous method in use is to measure the incremental wage that needs to be paid for occupations with higher fatality risk. This “revealed preference method" provides an aggregate number across such occupations. In the US, the pioneering data-oriented research on the revealed preference method was conducted and reported by W. Kip Viscusi in 2003. That paper and its approach throws up an estimate of about $10 million per statistical life in the US today. This is the number that is used by the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and department of transportation whenever they have to evaluate the costs against benefits of new regulations. Similar studies have been conducted in a handful of countries—Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, Sweden, and a few others. The VSL for these countries ranges from about $3.0 million for New Zealand to $4.9 million for Australia and $9.6 million for the US. Generally, these estimations appear to be in a rather stable range of multiples of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

In the same way that it would be difficult to suggest within a country that an older person’s life would be worth less (or more) than a younger person’s, it is difficult to suggest that the value of a statistical life is different for different countries. However, cross-country differentials have gained some acceptability, and today differences among countries based on GDP-per-capita are considered less problematic than they used to be. Various studies suggest that the cross-country multiplier on GDP-per-capita to estimate a range on the VSL would be about 100-200. For instance, the $9.6 million VSL estimate of the US, with a GDP per head of about $52,500, yields a multiplier of about 183.

Using the same multiplier range for India, we can estimate the VSL for India with a per capita income of $2,500 (International Monetary Fund estimate, March 2021) to be in the range of $250,000 to $500,000, or ₹2 crore to ₹3.8 crore, with a central estimate of about ₹3 crore.

Agamoni Majumder and S Madheswaran estimate the VSL for India using a “hedonic wage method" (which is broadly akin to the US-based system suggested by Viscusi) to be almost ₹4.5 crore in 2018.

It is true that the use of VSL for exploring trade-offs between lives and money is fraught with ethical complexity. However, policymakers implicitly or explicitly make this choice when they act during a pandemic. Using the VSL methodology, if 1 million deaths could be avoided with shelter-in-place restrictions in the US, the theoretical economic value of that would be about $9.6 trillion. In the same way, if a million deaths could be avoided in India, that would be worth approximately ₹30 trillion (13.6% of GDP) on paper.

Like the epidemiological models used for disease progression, the VSL methodology can only serve as a guide. India’s supply chain complexity, labour market informality and the number of households that live on the margin of poverty make this a statistically and ethically difficult subject to navigate. The VSL is merely one useful input in balancing lives and livelihoods. Both its implications and its limitations must be carefully understood while framing policy. In reality, we will have to trust the sagacity and wisdom of decisionmakers to strike the appropriate balance.

P.S: “The wages of labour vary with the ease of hardship, the cleanliness or dirtiness, honourableness or dishonourableness of the employment," said Adam Smith.

Narayan Ramachandran is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at livemint.com/avisiblehand

