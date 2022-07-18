The life and times of ‘National Income Rao’4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 01:12 AM IST
V.K.R.V. Rao laid our foundation for measuring national income and helped set up enduring institutions
In one of the early meetings of the Planning Commission chaired by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, P.C. Mahalanobis, the statistical advisor to the Union cabinet, mentioned that he had invited three distinguished economists to advise the newly set up National Income Committee. Mahalanobis had barely mentioned their names—Simon Kuznets, Richard Stone and J.B.D. Derkson—when Nehru asked, “What about Rao?" A commission member asked, “Which Rao?" Nehru responded, “What do you mean ‘which Rao?’ National Income Rao, of course!"