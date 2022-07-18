The life and times of ‘National Income Rao’

K.S. Krishnaswamy, who worked at the economic division of the commission, and went on to become deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, narrated this tale in his 2001 essay on the contributions of Vijayendra Kasturi Ranga Varadaraja Rao. Nehru had obviously forgotten that Rao was one of the three members of the committee, Krishnaswamy remarked in a footnote. So the question of Rao advising his own committee did not arise. But the conversation highlights how it was impossible to talk about India’s national income without mentioning Rao’s name, Krishnaswamy wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}