The subtle art of getting folks to take another covid jab

It is easy to motivate people to take corrective or defensive measures when they sense high levels of risk. The tragic outcomes of the second wave did push many fence-sitters to get vaccinated. After that brutal experience earlier this year, people were slowly moving towards normalcy. Seemingly endless months of restrictions left people eager to get their lives-as-usual back, with much exasperation commonly expressed. At this juncture, asking ordinary citizens to be super-vigilant once again is not going to be an easy task in India. More so because cases of infection and death are very low right now. So, getting most citizens to take yet another jab would be a Herculean task. If, after rigorous analysis, our health authorities conclude that existing vaccines are good enough to fight Omicron, there is no cause for worry. We could all go back to shopping malls and theatres with confidence. But what if health authorities find that Omicron is indeed a serious threat and another round of vaccination is the only way to secure our health? What could policymakers do to better prepare the world for such a scenario?