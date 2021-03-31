The Suez crisis dealt just-in-time supplies another blow

Perhaps there is a simpler solution, which is to accept some slack. Profit maximization requires businesses to keep squeezing costs out of their processes, while conventional readings of economics suggest a trade-off between efficiency and equality—you can have one or the other. But as Arthur Okun highlighted in his 1975 work, Equality and Efficiency: The Big Tradeoff, markets are intended to serve a purpose; we are not intended to serve the market. Capitalist democracy spurs everyone to do better than others while following rules that do not undermine the system. This apparent contradiction has a purpose: to level the playing field. An excessive emphasis on efficiency leads businesses to cut corners, undermine standards and overlook weaknesses, which get cruelly exposed at the time of a crisis. Safety nets are vital for everyone to get a fair chance. That means making equality as important a goal as efficiency.