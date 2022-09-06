The supply side is back on policy radars across much of the world

Monetary policy could then look past temporary supply disruptions, since steady inflation expectations as well as a responsive supply side would not lead to demands for higher wages or encourage firms to increase prices in competitive markets (remember the “transient inflation" debate?). The moderation of inflationary pressures also meant that it was safe for a government to run an economy hot for some time, since a flatter Phillips Curve would ensure that loose macro policy did not lead to the sort of inflation that the world had to battle in the 1970s. And in case inflation did climb at some point of time, the output that would need to be sacrificed to get it down to comfortable levels would be minimal.