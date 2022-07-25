The survival gasps of pandemic born fast delivery apps

I must confess that the few founder-entrepreneurs I have had occasion to meet while scouting for investment prospects in this area were all intellectual giants. Almost to the last person, these are people who can mentally solve stochastic mathematical equations in a matter of seconds. Muggins here, on the other hand, is lucky if he can add, say, 46 and 23 in his head and still come up with the right answer. And this is despite the fact that one of my Master’s degrees is in applied economics, which, by the way, is nothing but advanced applied mathematics. I desisted from investing in these businesses largely because I saw such use cases only being commercially worthy where labour was extremely expensive, such as in Scandinavia, where apparel-cleaning businesses are known to send off their customers’ laundry to be done in Turkey over the weekend since it is cheaper to do so—air freight and sorting through small lot sizes included—than hiring locals to do the job.