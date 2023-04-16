The SVB murder mystery echoes a famous Agatha Christie novel4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST
As with ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, it may seem like everyone did it, but what the US needs is superior bank regulation
When a banking crisis erupted in early March, pundits rushed to the battlements, or at least to their studies, to hammer out newspaper columns assigning blame. Unsurprisingly, those early assessments, based on still-incomplete information, often contradicted one another. It is worth recalling Walter Raleigh’s dictum: Those who follow too close on the heels of history risk getting kicked in the teeth.
