The systemic problems that have kept Indian schooling ineffective

Sixth is the weak capacity of key institutions in school education. We have had the foresight to imagine institutions that will lead and support some of the most important educational matters, such as curriculum and textbook development, design of assessment systems, professional development support for educators and more. These institutions range from ones right there on-the-ground to those which are for districts, states, or for the entire country. Too many, if not most, are ineffective, lacking in capacity and embroiled in internal politicking, while equally enmeshed with external politics. Instead of leading our educational thinking and practice, they are dragging us down. Honourable exceptions prove that this need not be the case. Those who should lead the response to India’s crisis of learning have neither the capacity nor the intent. Our teachers and children are left to fend for themselves.