The Taliban could face violent opposition from an IS affiliate

Adding fuel to this fire is the increasing belief—particularly among those who lean toward jihad and violence but are not quite there yet—that politics doesn’t work, nor does democracy or the nation state as defined by the West. They may see the Taliban as a model and alternative, says Rasha Al Aqeedi, senior analyst and the head of the nonstate Actors programme at the Newlines Institute in Washington. “Certainly," she says, “the idea will be glorified again and the appetite to do something will be there—and that is always a problem." Al Aqeedi says IS actions will help the new rulers of Kabul. “If anything," she says, “it strengthens the Taliban’s positioning as a lesser evil." Just think about that: Taliban as the lesser evil. If there’s anything that symbolizes the failure of the US campaign in Afghanistan, this is it.