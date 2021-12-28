We are living in a do-anything-from-anywhere economy enabled by an exponentially expanding data ecosystem. It’s estimated that 65% of global gross domestic product (GDP) will be digital in 2022. This influx of data presents both opportunities and challenges. After all, success in our digital present and future relies on our ability to secure and maintain increasingly complex information technology (IT) systems. Here, I will examine near-term and long-term predictions that address the way the IT industry will deliver the platforms and capabilities to harness this data to transform our experiences at work, home and in the classroom.

What to look for in 2022

The edge discussion will separate into two focus areas—edge platforms that provide a stable pool of secure capacity for the diverse edge ecosystems and software-defined edge workloads or software stacks that extend application and data systems into real-world environments. We are already seeing this shift today. As we move into 2022, we expect edge platforms to become more capable and pervasive.

The opening of the private mobility ecosystem will accelerate with more cloud and IT industries involved on the path to 5G. The enterprise use of 5G is still early. In fact, today, 5G is not significantly different or better than WiFi in most enterprise use cases. This will change in 2022 as more modern and capable versions of 5G become available to enterprises.

More importantly, we expect the ecosystem delivering new and more capable private mobility, to expand and include IT providers, such as Dell Technologies, besides public cloud providers and even new open-source ecosystems focused on acceleration of the open 5G ecosystem.

Edge will become the new battleground for data management as it becomes a new class of workload. Data management and edge will increasingly converge and reinforce each other.

As the digital transformation accelerates, it has become clear that most of the data in the world will be created and acted on outside of centralized data centres. We expect that the entire data management ecosystem will become very active in developing and utilizing edge IT capacity as the ingress and egress of their data pipelines, and will also utilize edges to remotely process and digest data.

The security industry is now moving from discussion of emerging security concerns to a bias towards action. Enterprises and governments are facing threats of greater sophistication and impact on revenue and services. As a result, the security industry is responding with greater automation and integration. The industry is also pivoting from automated detection to prevention and response with a focus on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to speed remediation.

What to look for beyond 2022

Quantum computing: Hybrid quantum or classical compute will take centre-stage, providing greater access to quantum. In 2022, we expect two major industry consensuses to emerge. First, we expect the industry will see the inevitable topology of a quantum system in a hybrid quantum computer. The second major consensus is that quantum simulation using conventional computing will be the most cost-effective and accessible way to get quantum systems into the hands of our universities, data science teams and researchers. In fact, Dell and IBM already announced significant work in making quantum simulation available to the world.

Automotive: The automotive ecosystem will rapidly shift focus from a mechanical ecosystem to a data and compute industry. We are seeing a shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, resulting in radical simplification of the physical supply chain. Dell is actively engaged with most of the world’s major automotive companies in their early efforts, and we expect 2022 to continue their evolution towards digital transformation and deep interaction with IT ecosystems.

Digital twins: Digital twins will become easier to create and consume as the technology is more clearly defined with dedicated tools. Over the next several years, we will see digital twins becoming easier to create and consume as we define standardized frameworks, solutions and platforms.

As a technology optimist, I increasingly see a world where humans and technology work together to deliver impactful outcomes at an unprecedented speed. These near-term and long-term perspectives are based on the strides we are making today. If we see even incremental improvement, there is enormous opportunity to positively transform the way we work, live and learn, and 2022 will be another year of accelerated technology innovation and adoption.

John Roese is global chief technology officer, Dell Technologies.

