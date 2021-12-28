The tech that will change the dialogue n 2022

We are living in a do-anything-from-anywhere economy enabled by an exponentially expanding data ecosystem. It’s estimated that 65% of global gross domestic product (GDP) will be digital in 2022. This influx of data presents both opportunities and challenges. After all, success in our digital present and future relies on our ability to secure and maintain increasingly complex information technology (IT) systems. Here, I will examine near-term and long-term predictions that address the way the IT industry will deliver the platforms and capabilities to harness this data to transform our experiences at work, home and in the classroom.

