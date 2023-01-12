The Tesla-versus-BYD rivalry is far fuzzier than it may seem4 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:13 AM IST
All electric vehicles are not the same, nor are their makers
All electric vehicles are not the same, nor are their makers. Investors lose nuance by dumping these new-age businesses into one basket, regardless. The favourite rivalry these days is Tesla versus BYD. Looking for similarities between the two has been pronounced after the latter’s vehicle sales surpassed the former’s in 2022 in China. The world’s largest electric-car makers going head-to-head in the world’s No. 2 economy, competing for the top spot—what’s not to compare?