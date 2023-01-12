The Tesla-versus-BYD rivalry is far fuzzier than it may seem

Viewed through that lens, their opposite moves in recent months make sense. BYD and Tesla altered their strategies following the withdrawal of decades-old EV subsidies in China at the end of 2022. BYD upped the prices of its vehicles and released a high-end line of EVs that could cost over a 1 million yuan ($147,721). Tesla, meanwhile, slashed prices and took Chinese lockdowns as a chance to roll back production. It also introduced consumer incentives. Some may attribute this to a demand slowdown, rising competition or even overcapacity.Tesla seems to have taken advantage of a weakness in prices for some raw materials and components that have been sky-high in recent months in China. It doesn’t have supply locked up, like BYD does. Lowering vehicle prices potentially indicates an intent to tap rising demand for electric cars priced below 300,000 yuan and destock. Sales are expected to grow 50% in tier 3 and 4 Chinese cities where incomes are lower. The firm is revamping and simplifying its Model 3 to lower production costs, and is expected to release two new models this year. Call it a switch to a more mass-market approach.