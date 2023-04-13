The Texas abortion pill ruling threatens pharma innovation4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:15 AM IST
Drug makers will worry about heightened regulatory uncertainty
A Texas federal judge’s ruling to take the 23-year old drug mifepristone off the market not only threatens abortion access in the US, it’s an appalling sideswipe at the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authority and expertise. If allowed to stand, it will have a stifling effect on pharmaceutical innovation. Developing a drug is expensive: the average cost of bringing a new medicine or vaccine from idea to market is anywhere from a few hundred million dollars to more than $2 billion.