The Texas abortion pill ruling threatens pharma innovation

It’s not hard to imagine a list of products that could be targeted next. Emergency contraceptives, birth control, HPV vaccines and medicines to prevent HIV would all make that list given other ongoing efforts to limit access to them. Given the politicization of some drugs, the list could go on. “Anything that can get caught up in that sort of cultural war is something that could easily be relitigated now by a judge who decides that he or she has an axe to grind," says Ameet Sarpatwari, director of the Program on Regulation, Therapeutics and Law at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Where does it stop? The answer is, we don’t really know," Sarpatwari says.