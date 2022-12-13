The Theranos debacle holds key lessons for startups and India Inc

However, why would such illustrious people fail in their vigilance, refuse to speak up when confronted with damning evidence of failure, and continue to back a nefarious company with questionable technology? One of its whistleblowers, Tyler Shultz, was a Theranos board member, George Shultz’s grandson. Tyler had been convinced of wrongdoings in the company within a few months of starting work at Theranos. However, when he raised questions on shoddy quality controls and doctored research at Theranos, he faced resistance from within his own family. His grandfather chose to ally himself with Holmes and Balwani, leading to a family rift. Similarly, one of the other investors, Tim Draper, continued to be an outspoken defender of Theranos until 2018.