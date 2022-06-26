The thin line between joy and misery on family holidays5 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 10:20 PM IST
People flee home without realizing that they’re carrying most of their home along on vacation
Married people go to some of the most beautiful places on earth to fight. I once saw a couple, standing in a spectacular cove, arguing over something, after which the man flung his wallet on the beach and walked away; his wife, remarkably, picked it up, and went the other way. In Cinque Terre, a cluster of coastal villages in Italy, a man who had to carry two huge suitcases uphill and his wife, who had probably given the taxi driver the wrong address, said nasty things to each other in the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea. Later, on the main street, a woman dragged a suitcase, sobbing. No one knew why, but could guess. There is a certain trauma that can only be caused by the other sex. Often I have felt that a couple visiting a war memorial is war that has come to make fun of a memorial.