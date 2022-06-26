The thin line between joy and misery on family holidays

This April in South Goa, the quiet of a resort was shaken by a woman in a suite screaming at her husband. She was saying she had had enough, that he was useless, that she was going back home with the kids. The husband’s defence, if there was one, was not audible. The next day, she yelled again with new information. A few weeks ago, as a flight from Paris landed in Delhi, an angry woman told her husband, who was rocking an infant, that she is never travelling with the baby or him ever again. It was pure misery, she said. The husband rocked the baby harder, as if to remind her that he does not slacken on his domestic chores. Even in Antarctica, as a cruise-liner passed by giant icebergs, an old couple on the deck fought over a chore the man had failed to do that morning.