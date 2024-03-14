What is a 7.25% gradient? It means that for every 100m length that such a road slopes upwards, it ascends 7.25m. This is steep, but not excessively so, not unknown. In Mumbai's Bandra, for example, you'll find Zig Zag Road. Over its 100 metres, it ascends about 13m to Pali Hill, meaning its gradient is 13%. On the other side of the same hill, a 200m stretch of road to the sea sees a descent of 15m: a 7.5% gradient. Admittedly neither road is like a major flyover, but both stretches see plenty of traffic in both directions without any particular engine trouble or passenger discomfort. Besides, the possible Gokhale-Barfiwala connector will be, as best as I can tell from maps, about 20m long. And that's if another, less sloped solution isn't found. So, is the BMC seriously warning us about passenger discomfort and the like, over a stretch that's just 20m long?