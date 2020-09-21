The TikTok saga and why the net must run on democratic ideals

As I write this, TikTok has narrowly averted being banned from app stores in the US for at least another week. The White House demanded in early August that the popular short-video app be sold to American owners by the weekend, and while Microsoft and later Oracle turned up as suitors, such a sale did not go through. In a last-minute reprieve, US President Donald Trump gave his “blessing" to a deal for 53% of the TikTok company to be sold to a consortium of Oracle, Walmart and others.