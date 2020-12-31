The time has come for ushering 5G in and 2G out

The immobility forced by covid-19 is arguably less traumatic for broadband subscribers, who can conveniently use videotelephony apps, such as Zoom and WhatsApp, to make up for the lack of face-to-face meetings. They can innovate and organize virtual conferences, family celebrations and memorials, classes, doctors’ appointments, romantic dates and binge on streaming video. Children and senior citizens are also increasingly comfortable using digital technologies creatively and effectively.