The Tiranga will inspire the country’s march forward

When I returned to India in 1992, I started hoisting the national flag daily on our steel plant premises in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. One day, government officials prohibited me from doing so, citing government regulations and the flag code of India. I went to court to get my right to display the flag, and ultimately after 10 years of struggle, won the case in the Supreme Court for every Indian. I always felt that if I cannot display my national flag in my own country with respect, then how can I live and be guided by the ideals of our Flag that represents the Constitution.