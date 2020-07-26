Opinion | The tragic story of a people that far too few Indians know about

An Assamese representative at the 1931 Round Table Conference made a strong argument for the linguistic integrity of Assam and the separation of Sylhet. The peculiar issue here is that Sylhetis by and large did not want to stay in Assam either—they were part of Assam through no fault or desire of their own. Immediately after independence, in his address at the Assam Legislative Assembly, the first governor of Assam made it clear what Sylhetis could expect: “The natives of Assam are now masters of their own house…The Bengali no longer has the power, even if he had the will, to impose anything on the people of… Assam."