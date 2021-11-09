The transparency paradox of privacy based on consent

In the early days of data protection, all one needed for such control to be exercised was to make sure that personal data was not used without consent. In those days, there were limited uses to which data could be put and it was easy to evaluate the possible harms that could result from providing consent. With the advent of big data, things have become much more complicated. The number of parties involved in the collection, dissemination and use of personal data has exploded, as have the present and future uses to which it can be put. This means that consent is no longer as effective as it once was as a mechanism of control.