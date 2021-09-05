The Triffin Paradox’s shadow on emerging economies

In an unusually candid comment, Gopinath observed that one of the difficulties at the time of Bernanke’s 2013 remarks was that his announcement on QE tapering got “mixed up" with market expectations of faster interest-rate normalization. This confusion may indeed have abetted the seriousness of the 2013 crisis, as it created greater uncertainty, with many more ‘carry trade’ and other speculative investors in emerging markets bolting for the door at the same time. This time around, she noted, “super clear communication" is the need of the hour, and suggested that Powell is doing a good job. The implied criticism of Bernanke’s poor communication in 2013 is an inference easily drawn.

