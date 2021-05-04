The triumph of ‘Bengali pride’ and the BJP’s mistakes

Three, the BJP appears to have made quite a few mistakes. Its strategies were mostly crafted in Delhi. It is doubtful whether much attention was paid to what local leaders and workers with a keener sense of ground realities and Bengali proclivities had to suggest. A simple example: the spectre of moral policing that BJP leader Yogi Adityanath raised in his rallies. Bengal has one of the most liberal societies in the country, and Bengalis abhor concepts like ‘Romeo squads’. Yet, not a single Bengal BJP leader, perhaps because no one dared contradict one of the party’s prominent faces, allayed these fears that spread silently among the populace. For all its pomp and pushiness, the BJP does not seem to have kept its finger on the somewhat unique Bengali pulse.

