The truth about our devices snooping on us all the time

As compelling as the evidence for it might seem, implementing an always-on electronic surveillance system like this is incredibly difficult to pull off. In an article in Wired magazine, former ad-tech entrepreneur Antonio Garcia Martinez crunched the numbers to demonstrate just what a data challenge this is. The average voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) call consumes around 3 kilobytes of data per second—which means that if our phones record everything they hear and upload it to some cloud for processing, each phone will need to push nearly 260MB of data per day to remote servers. Apart from the fact that if our phones really consumed this level of data bandwidth it’s hard to imagine none of us would notice, in aggregate terms, the total volume of data this sort of an operation would generate is too large even for the biggest organizations to analyse. India alone has over 500 million active social media users, suggesting that the ad-tech industry would have to process over 64 petabytes a day in order to target advertisements at us using this information.