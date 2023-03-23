The truth behind our train speeds

Look a little more closely and this reality only gets further underlined. For example, suppose you want to catch Vande Bharat #20607, which leaves Chennai at 5.50 am and reaches Mysuru at 12.20 pm. Unfortunately, you miss it. Never mind—you might consider jumping on the Shatabdi (#12007). That train leaves Chennai just 10 minutes later, at 6 am, and will get you to Mysuru at 1 pm. That is, the Shatabdi takes just 30 minutes longer than the Vande Bharat to travel the same route, averaging 70.86 kmph. Slower than #20607, no doubt, but that particular Shatabdi is actually faster than two of the existing Vande Bharats.

