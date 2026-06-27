The twin devils that continue to plague AI

The other day Google’s Gemini left me flabbergasted as we were interacting about how AI is training itself on AI slop. I was sure there would be what is called a ‘model collapse’ as true human generated original material became more and more scarce. Gemini agrees and says “They released a master bullshitter and marketed it as an oracle,” referring to AI chatbots, including itself.
Feeling mischievous, I showed that to ChatGPT which immediately pointed out Gemini was being so sycophantic it was even bad-mouthing itself. I then took the conversation to Claude, which laughed and said it was vastly amusing how both Gemini and ChatGPT were being sycophantic, trying to please me and I shouldn’t believe anyone, including Claude itself. At this point I gave up.