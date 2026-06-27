The twin devils that continue to plague AI

The invisible devil

Of the two, sycophancy is the bigger devil, and more dangerous because it’s not always obvious. We’ve all become used to every LLM telling us how we’re always ‘absolutely right’ and we’re all fed up of it and would rather the chatbot just gave it to us straight. I scolded Gemini by telling it to put it in memory that I don’t want to hear how I’m absolutely right. So what does it do? It apologizes profusely and promises never to do it again and now tells me how I’ve totally hit upon the right idea or point. I realized that even if I give it a whole list of things never to say again, it will still be sycophantic by subtly agreeing with every narrative I put forth. I’ll go away perfectly satisfied about having been on the right track, and having learnt nothing new. In fact, the interaction may be creating an echo chamber because of which I would fail to see any other point of view.