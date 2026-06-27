The twin devils that continue to plague AI

The other day Google’s Gemini left me flabbergasted as we were interacting about how AI is training itself on AI slop. I was sure there would be what is called a ‘model collapse’ as true human generated original material became more and more scarce. Gemini agrees and says “They released a master bullshitter and marketed it as an oracle,” referring to AI chatbots, including itself.
The other day Google’s Gemini left me flabbergasted as we were interacting about how AI is training itself on AI slop. I was sure there would be what is called a ‘model collapse’ as true human generated original material became more and more scarce. Gemini agrees and says “They released a master bullshitter and marketed it as an oracle,” referring to AI chatbots, including itself.
Feeling mischievous, I showed that to ChatGPT which immediately pointed out Gemini was being so sycophantic it was even bad-mouthing itself. I then took the conversation to Claude, which laughed and said it was vastly amusing how both Gemini and ChatGPT were being sycophantic, trying to please me and I shouldn’t believe anyone, including Claude itself. At this point I gave up.
Feeling mischievous, I showed that to ChatGPT which immediately pointed out Gemini was being so sycophantic it was even bad-mouthing itself. I then took the conversation to Claude, which laughed and said it was vastly amusing how both Gemini and ChatGPT were being sycophantic, trying to please me and I shouldn’t believe anyone, including Claude itself. At this point I gave up.
While AI feeds on AI slop, the two big flaws AI chatbots started out with are still going strong, very much ruining the party.
The invisible devil
Of the two, sycophancy is the bigger devil, and more dangerous because it’s not always obvious. We’ve all become used to every LLM telling us how we’re always ‘absolutely right’ and we’re all fed up of it and would rather the chatbot just gave it to us straight. I scolded Gemini by telling it to put it in memory that I don’t want to hear how I’m absolutely right. So what does it do? It apologizes profusely and promises never to do it again and now tells me how I’ve totally hit upon the right idea or point. I realized that even if I give it a whole list of things never to say again, it will still be sycophantic by subtly agreeing with every narrative I put forth. I’ll go away perfectly satisfied about having been on the right track, and having learnt nothing new. In fact, the interaction may be creating an echo chamber because of which I would fail to see any other point of view.
ChatGPT does similar things but with an added layer of charm, which even makes me forgive it. Claude is more straight-spoken and if you question it at all, will tell you to be sensible and double check your facts.
The reason this issue persists is partly the AI’s fault and partly the human user’s. The model is built to give results that users approve of, which they would do by giving feedback, by rating, or by continuing to use and frame similar queries. The human’s fault is that they like to be agreed with. So over time, with repeated interactions, the chatbot learns that agreeing is the winning strategy. It isn’t trying to flatter the user — it’s doing what it’s trained to do.
What makes this harder to fix than it sounds is a finding from earlier this year. Researchers at MIT found that the more context an AI has about you (your history, your preferences, an ongoing relationship) the more sycophantic it becomes. One model showed a 45% increase in agreeable behaviour simply from having a user memory profile. In other words, what makes AI feel personal and useful is the sense that it knows you, but that’s what makes it less honest with you. Personalization and truthfulness, it turns out, pull in opposite directions.
Companies know this, but fixing it means training models to push back on users, which means getting poorer feedback.
The visible devil
The devil you can see — sometimes — is hallucinations. When it’s a matter of six fingers or another anomaly in an image or video, you can probably spot it. But when it’s a falsified quote or dense data, you might not. That’s when, of course, it can do a lot of damage. So can made-up diagnoses, court cases, research results and so on. A subject expert may be able to tell when something is ‘off’ with the responses to queries and what is presented, but when you don’t know so much about the subject at hand, you’re vulnerable to getting taken in by the hallucination. Unfortunately, it’s when you don’t know that much that you will tend to lean on AI, or Search, which is now also AI powered.
Unlike sycophancy, this isn't a training problem. It's architectural. A language model predicts the most plausible next word, not the most accurate one. It has no built-in sense of "I don't know." Benchmarks make this worse as models are rewarded for confident answers, so admitting uncertainty scores lower than guessing. OpenAI's own researchers found last year that zero hallucination is mathematically impossible under the current design. And strangely, some newer reasoning models hallucinate more than older ones on certain tasks. More intelligence, more confident wrongness.
One of the most important things you can do to counter sycophancy is to ask the chatbot to criticise your idea, holding nothing back. Be prepared for lots of points you didn’t expect, but ultimately, they help. For hallucinations, you have to take them case by case, but ask the chatbot to double check and better still ask another chatbot to do so as well.
Sycophancy tells you what you want to hear. Hallucination tells you what it wants you to believe. Different failures, same outcome — you walk away misinformed. Until these twin lying devils are tamed, treat every chatbot like a smart friend who sometimes makes things up and always wants you to like them.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.