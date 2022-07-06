The twisted drama of a shaky government in London5 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM IST
Rishi Sunak’s resignation and a series of scandals have undermined Boris Johnson’s position
Boris Johnson’s prime ministerial innings in the UK has had so many twists that it has begun to seem as if the action is staged, a trial script for a Netflix political drama perhaps, rather than the narrative of a government and a country in decline. A few months ago, there was a bruising inquiry that showed the prime minister had attended a party of staffers while the UK was in lockdown and allegedly misled parliament about it. June saw a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda; what would ordinarily be an uplifting bit of historical theatre instead refocused criticism on the UK government’s bizarrely inhuman plan announced this year to transport illegal immigrants to Rwanda.