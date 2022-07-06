The twisted drama of a shaky government in London

The empty promises of the Brexit campaign included tall tales emblazoned on London buses of hundreds of millions of pounds being returned to the UK from the EU if it broke away and that money being used to fund the National Health Service instead. Now these bluffs hang over the UK in its summer of discontent. The Confederation of British Industry forecast recently that next year might see economic growth of just 1%, and possibly a recession. Inflation, meanwhile, has hit double digits with even recent readings of core inflation (excluding fuel and food) in excess of 8%. The UK’s economy is slowing faster than its developed-world peers in large part because it is reaping the downside of exiting the world’s largest trading bloc in such spectacularly messy fashion. The Johnson government’s hankering for bilateral free trade agreements with countries as far-flung as India and Japan reveals either a lack of understanding of how 21st century supply chain networks tend to be regionally focused or another triumph of cynical realpolitik over real economics.