The tyranny of public ratings in our hyper-democracy

Today, two kinds of ratings coexist. One is a relic from older times—professional critics pass their judgement on a product that may not always reflect popular opinion. This is plutocratic rating. Like the Metascore of the film database, IMDB, which is an average of what two dozen critics have thought of a film. It is usually at variance with the ratings of crowds, which is often a more accurate indicator of how much you may enjoy a film. I used to have a covert regard for the metascore and a low opinion of ratings done by the masses, but after discovering some gems that the crowds had rated highly and some dull dishonest films with social messages that the critics had celebrated, I have reformed myself. I must also seize this opportunity to correct an injustice done to two brilliant Sherlock Holmes films made by Guy Ritchie, which critics had rated poorly but the ovation of crowds goaded me to watch.

