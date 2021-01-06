The ugly spectacle that Trump has turned US democracy into

The situation is grim enough for ten former secretaries of defense to write a joint appeal calling upon the army to stay out of the electoral process. Dozens of corporate chiefs have urged the US Congress to name Joe Biden as the duly-elected president. It is preposterous even to think that such appeals have become necessary; such shenanigans are common in countries new to democracy, unused to peaceful transfers of power; not in a country that has held elections since the late 18th century, even during world wars and an economic depression. Think of how the US State Department has reacted to presidents in other countries holding on to power after losing elections. Trump is following those presidents, but only up to a point. He hasn’t jailed opponents, imposed censorship, or called in the troops yet, but it’s hard to argue that’s because he cherishes democracy. He probably realizes that the generals will say no. After all, several judges he has appointed at federal courts have thrown out his legal challenges in 60 cases across America, and even the Supreme Court, where he appointed three of the nine judges, has dismissed his fact-free complaints.