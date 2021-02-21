The UK and France ought to wake up and reckon with race

As the ‘West’ loses its cohesion, this ideological gap between the US and Europe is widening. James Baldwin (1924-1987), who closely observed European distrust of dark-skinned minorities, once wrote about how an African-American, despite all the atrocities inflicted on him, was not “a visitor to the West, but a citizen"; he was “as American as the Americans who despise him." In other words, European [Caucasoid] tactics of silence and suppression, or telling people to “go back to where they come from", were not effective in the US, where even slaves had been an “inescapable part of the general social fabric." Furthermore, America had “not only created a new black man, it [had] created a new white man, too." In Baldwin’s view, [Caucasian] Americans were unlike their European counterparts in being profoundly involved, for better and for worse, in the lives of their country’s racial minorities. Even so unforgiving a critic of racism in the US as Baldwin could recognize this as an American ‘achievement’. Indeed, he argued prophetically in the 1960s that it “may prove of indispensable value" to those Europeans clinging to their supremacist identities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}