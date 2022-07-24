The UK’s aspiring leaders are far too quiet on Brexit’s fallout4 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:20 PM IST
It can’t be reversed but realism could help overcome exit problems
The strangest thing about the turmoil surrounding UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s removal is the sustained lack of interest in Britain’s biggest and most pressing problem. Johnson bungled Brexit, and the country could be paying the price for years. His trade agreement with the EU is broken and in danger of collapsing with severe consequences for a UK economy reeling from high inflation and slowing growth. Yet one too many petty scandals, not Brexit mismanagement, is what brought him down. As the competition to succeed him plays out, Britain’s future relations with Europe barely rate a mention.