The UK’s aspiring leaders are far too quiet on Brexit’s fallout

The Northern Ireland protocol can be repaired without tearing up the treaty. The next PM should accept responsibility, as Johnson couldn’t bear to, for what’s wrong with the current arrangements—and agree to remedy the defects with technical fixes on implementation as opposed to formal rewriting of the instrument. There’s plenty of scope in the existing deal for making the economic border in the Irish Sea much less troublesome—in particular, by minimizing checks and other regulatory barriers affecting goods for final sale in the province. The EU has shown some flexibility, but it could and should go further. Doing so would be in its interests. Such accommodations pose minimal risks to the integrity of the EU’s single market. Promoting political stability in Northern Ireland is in the interests of the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. And harmonious economic relations with the UK serve the interests of the wider EU.

