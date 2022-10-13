When covid spread, Britons got used to government messaging such as “hands, face, space." But as the pandemic wore on (and on), a backlash against advice and ever-evolving rules took hold. Britain has long responded to public information campaigns, but people wanted more freedom to decide which risks to take. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss rode that wave to power this summer. She railed against hand-outs and the “nanny state." Take back control, that Brexit message, became something more like “give back control." Her point was helped by advice like “stay out of the heat" (cue eye-rolls).

Problem is, Truss has leaned so far into her ideological aversion to interventionism that the UK government risks failing households as a winter energy crisis hits. It reportedly scrapped a £15 million plan to provide energy-saving advice to consumers. “We’re not a nanny-state government," said climate minister Graham Stuart. The UK’s latest approach seems to be to beef up a “help for households" website.

Contrast it with the European approach. Like the UK, EU countries offer substantial support for consumers and businesses to cushion the blow of rising energy costs. But unlike the UK, Europe is going for demand management. The EU’s target is to cut gas consumption by 15% and electricity use by 10% by end-March 2023. Many countries have public campaigns to contain demand, an approach that fits with the literature on how to achieve energy savings in a hurry, says Yael Parag, vice-dean of the School of Sustainability at Reichman University in Israel. “To be honest, I don’t understand the rationale behind not giving advice to people." It can help ensure that vulnerable folks like the elderly don’t take unnecessary risks.

Chile did just that when it experienced an electricity shortfall brought on by a drought in 2007-2008. The government offered financial support for the most vulnerable along with a host of measures to reduce demand. Parag recalls that when sabotage took out a natural gas pipeline from Egypt in 2012, Israeli radio carried broadcasts urging people to turn off unnecessary appliances during peak hours. “You don’t need everyone to respond; it’s enough that some do," she says. A sweeping 2011 International Energy Agency study examined the impact of demand-reduction strategies in New Zealand, Chile, Ontario, Japan and elsewhere. It found that government-led efforts to reduce demand helped effect large-scale behavioural change in a hurry.

Truss figures Brits don’t need to be told to turn down the thermometer and buy slankets. This laissez-faire approach is partly based on the assumption that Britain won’t face an energy shortage as it doesn’t have Europe’s dependency on Russian gas. Truss went so far as to rule out black-outs this winter during her leadership campaign. And yet, Britain’s National Grid operator has admitted that scenario is possible.

But even without a shortage situation, there is an economic case for encouraging demand reduction, as the UK government —that is, the taxpayer—has promised some £60 billion in energy support.

It’s true that nanny states deny people autonomy and encourage an over-reliance on handouts, which can destroy innovation and growth. But given the enormous need to save on energy costs and risk of supply problems, such objections feel absurd in this case. One in five UK households with dependent children experienced fuel poverty in 2020, and the outlook for this winter, given surging prices, is grim. Many families will struggle to pay their bills even with the government’s support package.

While many websites have information on energy reduction, the internet can be a confusing place. What measures provide the most impact at the lowest cost for certain properties or households? A clear, targeted public information campaign can reduce some of the noise and focus on options that will be most effective. Adding insulation is probably the most important step many UK homes can take, but smaller things like not running a washing machine or dishwasher until full, or changing to energy-saving light bulbs, are also useful. Some councils are offering local “warm spaces" so residents can come in from the cold.

Of course, a public information campaign should only be part of a demand-reduction strategy. Whether aimed at achieving mandatory net-zero targets or getting through the winters ahead, a comprehensive approach would focus on food and agriculture, transport, residential buildings, non-domestic buildings and industry, and involve a range of tools from price-signalling to potentially rationing. By comparison, the UK’s is too haphazard and passive.

Truss’s dogmatism has already landed the government in a heap of trouble with markets and her own party. It’s one thing to hope for the best, quite another to fail to prepare for the worst.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics.